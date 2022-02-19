Tonight: Melodi Grand Prix Grand Final in Norway

Norway concludes its traditional national selection- Melodi Grand Prix 2022 this evening with its Grand Final.



We are heading back to the Nordic capital of Oslo tonight for Melodi Grand Prix 2022’s Grand Final. Norway will be deciding its Eurovision 2022 act and entry this evening!

How to watch the show?

You can watch MGP 2022 Grand Final at 19:50 CET via the following channels:

NRK 1

NRK 1 webstream

About the show

A total of 10 acts will compete in tonight’s show. The MGP 2022 Grand Final will be hosted by Kåre Magnus Bergh, Annika Momrak and Mikkel Niva. The show will be held at the H3 Arena in Oslo.



The Competing Acts

Oda Gondrosen – Hammer Of Thor

– Hammer Of Thor NorthKid – Someone

– Someone Anna-Lisa Kumoji – Queen Bees

– Queen Bees Farida – Dangerous

– Dangerous Sofie Fjellvang – Made Of Glass

– Made Of Glass Frode – Black Flowers

– Black Flowers Christian Ingebrigtsen – Wonder Of The World

– Wonder Of The World Maria Mohn – Fly

– Fly Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana

– Give That Wolf A Banana Elsie Bay – Death Of Us

About MGP 2022

Melodi Grand Prix 2022 consists of six televised shows (4 semifinals, a second chance round and 1 Grand Final) and kicked off on Saturday 15 January. The Norwegian national final has been set to take place on Saturday 19 February.

A total of 21 acts are competing in the Norwegian national selection, five of the acts are pre-qualified to compete in the Grand Final. Hence a total of 16 acts will be competing in the semi-finals, four acts will battle in each semi-final and only one act from each semi-final will proceed to the grand final. After the four semi-finals the remaining acts from the semi-finals will battle in the Second Chance Qualifier, the top 4 acts will proceed to the Second Chance Round and the winner will join the 5 pre-qualified acts and the 4 qualified acts in the Grand Final.

MGP 2022 Calendar

15/01/2022- Semifinal #1

22/01/2022- Semifinal #2

29/01/2022- Semifinal #3

05/02/2022- Semifinal #4

07/02/ 2022-Second Chance Qualifier

12/02/2022- Second Chance Round



19/ 02/2022- Grand Final

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 59 times.

In 2021 TIX represented Norway with his entry ‘Fallen Angel‘.

Source: NRK/ESCToday