Sweden: Two more finalists for Melodifestivalen 2022

The 62nd edition of the Melodifestivalen continued tonight from Stockholm with the third semi-final. Another set of seven acts battled on stage with one common goal: the Grand Final. The results are in! We have two more finalists and two more entries receiving a second opportunity.

Semi-final 3

These were the seven acts competing in tonight’s semi-final 3:

Cazzi Opeia – I can’t get enough Lancelot – Lyckligt slut Lisa Miskovsky – Best to come Tribe Friday – Shut me up Faith Kakembo – Freedom Linda Bengtzing – Fyrfaldigt hurra! Anders Bagge – My Bigger than the universe

At the end of the televote Oskar Zia announced the winner of semi-final #3, advancing directly to the final. This was Anders Bagge with Bigger Than The Universe.

A second round of televote was then available for the six remaining entries. The second direct qualifier was Faith Kakembo with Freedom!

As usual, two more acts advanced to the so-called second chance contest in two weeks, where they will have another opportunity to qualify for the final. These are:

Melodifestivalen 2022 Agenda

05/02/2022 -Semifinal #1



12/02/2022- Semifinal #2



19/02/2022- Semifinal #3



26/02/2022- Semifinal #4



05/03/2022- Andra Chansen



12/03/2022- Grand Final



Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition three times in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

The Nordic country is one of the most successful countries in the competition in recent years, having achieved 8 top 10 placings in the past 10 years, including 2 victories. In 2021 Tusse represented Sweden with the entry Voices, ranking 14th in the Grand Final.

Cover Photo credit: SVT / Annika Berglund