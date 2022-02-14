USA: American Song Contest 2022 hosts unveiled!

American broadcaster, NBC, has unveiled the hosts for the forthcoming 2022 American Song Contest.

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Doog will have the grand honour of hosting the very first American Song Contest which is schedule to premiere on 21 March 2022 and will run for 8 weeks until the 8th May when it reaches its climax with its Grand Final. The show will be broadcast live on NBC.

Acts representing the 50 American states, 5 US territories and the capital will partke in the competition. Hence a total of 56 acts will be battling for the coveted trophy.

Snoop Dogg says:

I am honored to host American Song Contest alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas.



​Kelly Clarkson says:

I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.

The competition will consist of 3 qualifying rounds, semi-finals and a Grand Final. The American Song Contest will be executively produced by:

Audrey Morrissey

Anders Lenhoff (Sweden)



Christer Björkman (Sweden)



Peter Settman (Sweden)



Ola Melzig (Sweden)



Gregory Lipstone

Ben Silverman

Howard T. Owens

Further information regarding the host city, ticket sales, show, competing acts and presenters will be unveiled in due course.

Martin Osterdahl (EBU/Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor) says:

For 65 years the Eurovision Song Contest has connected people far and wide. As owners of this hugely successful format, we have seen how it has found a place in millions of hearts across Europe and beyond. Now we are excited to have found the perfect partners to share this unique competition and its passionate celebration of music and original songs with the American people.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: NBC/ eurovision.tv