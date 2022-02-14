Israel: Judah Gavra drops a new single and music video ‘Dreamer’

The dashing and multi facetted Israeli singer, Judah Gavra ,has released a brand new single Dreamer.

Judah Gavra is no new name when it comes to Eurovision as he tried to represent Israel at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest, he competed at the 2013 Israeli national final Kdam Eurovision with his We’re Beautiful achieving a 4th place. The young and handsome Mexico based Israeli singer is back with his new song Dreamer along with its beautiful music video.

After participating in 2013 Kdam Eurovision, Judah has gained much name and fame amongst the European Eurovision fans, he has also partaken the 2018 Sammerinese national selection, reaching the Grand Final of the competition.

The story behind ‘Dreamer’

After releasing five singles, performing at various Eurovision national selections and other prestigious events around the world, Judah has released a brand new single, titled “Dreamer” along with the official music video.

Judah grew up in a religious and a very traditional family where he found his love for middle eastern music and sounds. Judah’s brand new song “Dreamer” is a pop song, with a hint of Middle Eastern flare, influenced by Judah’s Yemen-Israeli roots.

Dreamer was written following Judah’s move to Mexico from New York City during the pandemic. He felt down and creatively depressed. Judah sings about the moment when you can’t find the energy to create and even worse, to dream. But just before you’re about to give up you find the dreamer in you.

Dreamer is an inspiring and powerful Pop ballad. Judah’s vocal range throughout this Anthemic-Cinematic song is impressive and on point. The lyrics of the song and its melody take the listener through a journey. One of the most memorable moments of the song is in the bridge when the 90’s style guitar solo comes in and the big vocal climax moment towards the end.

About Judah Gavra

Judah was born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel. After a period in New York, teaching music, dancing and acting, Judah returned to Israel in 2006 to study performing arts. But destiny had something else in store for the young aspiring singer: he got an unexpected phone call from his ex-army his ex-commander, who asked him if he would like to be a cantor in a synagogue in Brooklyn during Jewish High Holidays. Thus he returned to New York and got the chance to reconsider schools in the New York City.

Judah auditioned at The American Music and Dramatic Academy and was awarded a scholarship. After graduating from AMDA in February 2009 following two years of study, Judah’s musical career kicked off. Judah got the chance to perform at various concerts and prestigious events throughout the USA. He got to grace the Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, City Winery, Le Poisson Rouge, BB Kings in New York City.

In 2013 Judah co-wrote his Kdam Eurovsion entry We’re beautiful with Tomer Adaddi (composer of Milim– Harel Skaat’s Eurovision 2010 entry).

We’re beautiful- Kdam Eurovision 2013