We have a winner in Norway! Subwoolfer have been crowned the winner of Melodi Grand Prix 2022 and will represent the Nordic country at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Subwoolfer were declared the winners of MGP 2022 with Give that wolf a banana and will have the grand honour of representing Norway at Eurovision 2022 in Italy.

A total of 10 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. MGP 2022 concluded tonight with its Grand Final after running for six weeks. The show was hosted by Kåre Magnus Bergh, Annika Momrak and Mikkel Niva.

About MGP 2022

Melodi Grand Prix 2022 consisted of six televised shows (4 semifinals, a second chance round and 1 Grand Final) which aired on NRK 1 from January -February. A total of 21 acts competed in the 2022 Norwegian national selection.

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 59 times.