Estonia has decided for Eurovision 2022! Stefan will have the grand honour of representing Estonia at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Eesti Laul 2022 concluded tonight with its Grand Final. Stefan was crowned the winner of Eesti Laul 2022 and will defend the Estonian colours at Eurovision 2022 with his entry ‘Hope’.

A total of 10 of acts battled during the Grand Final for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022.

The show was hosted by Maarja-Liis Ilus (Estonia 1996/1997) and Priit Loog and was held at the Saku Surhall in Tallin, Estonia

Uku Suviste (Estonia 2020/2021) opened the show and graced the Eesti Laul stage.

About Eesti Laul 2022

Eesti Laul 2022 consisted of a total of 7 shows ( 4 quarter finals, 2 semifinals and 1 Grand Final). A total of 40 songs partook in the competition.

The competition consisted of four different stages:

P re-audition

Four Quarter Finals

Two Semi Finals

Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

In 2021 Uku Suviste represented Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘The Lucky One’.

Cover Photo: ERR