Germany: NDR unveils national final competing acts and entries

German broadcaster, NDR, has unveiled the six competing at the forthcoming German national final along with their respective entries.

The 2022 German national final- Germany 12 Points- is set to take place on 04 March in Berlin. The show will be hosted by Barbara Schöneberger and will be broadcast on

A total of 6 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 in Turin. The 2022 German Eurovision entry will be decided via a 100 % public vote ( phone voting/SMS/ online voting).

Online voting for Germany 12 points will kick off on 28 February and will conclude on the day of the German national final ie. 04 March.

The candidates

Emily Roberts – Soap

– Soap Nico Suave & Team Liebe – Hallo Welt

– Hallo Welt Mael & Jonas- I swear to God

I swear to God Felicia Lu – Anxiety

– Anxiety Eros Atomos – Alive

– Alive Malik Harris– Rockstars

You can listen to the competing entries here.

Frank Beckmann ( ARD entertainment coordinator/ NDR programming director) says:

It’s going to be an exciting competition. From radio to TV to online, the whole of ARD will be coming together to help pick the best act for Turin. For the first time ever, ARD’s pop radio stations will be involved in the selection process right from the start. And in another first, the ARD regional channels will be broadcasting the live selection programme with Barbara Schöneberger on the ARD Eurovision Day. I can’t wait to see who the public will pick – it won’t be an easy choice!

Torsten Engel (NDR 2 Head of Programming) says:

Six brilliant and very different acts will be competing for the ticket to Turin. ARD’s pop radio stations worked with our TV colleagues to draw up the shortlist,which we’re really happy with. Radio has never been this involved in Eurovision beforeand we’re very excited to find out what song our listeners will choose on 4 March.

Alexandra Wolfslast (Head of German Delegation at Eurovision) says

Thank you to all the many musicians who applied. We got to listen to some amazing submissions and it wasn’t at all easy to choose our favourites. But we’re pleased we were able to agree on six fantastic acts who impressed us with their talent and their songs.

Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice (1982, 2010) and succesfully has hosted the event thrice (Frankfurt 1958, Munich 1983, Dusseldorf 2011).

Germany has participated 63 times at the Eurovision Song Contest and has only missed out once when it was relegated in 1996. In 1996 a special audio semi-final was held for the Eurovision edition in Oslo, Germany was one of the non-qualifying nations along with Denmark, Israel, Russia, Hungary, Romania and North Macedonia (FYR Macedonia).

Jendrik will represent Germany at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘ I Don’t Feel Hate‘.

Source: ARD/NDR