Denmark: DMGP 2022 competing acts and entries unveiled

DR, the Danish national broadcaster, has unveiled the Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2022 competing acts and entries.

A total of 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 at the Danish national final- Dansk Melodi Prix 2022 which is scheduled to be held on 05 March at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning.

Dansk Melodi Grand Prix will be hosted by Tina Müller and Martin Brygmann. The show will be broadcast live on DRTV and DR 1 at 20:00 CET.

The competing acts

Morten Fillipsen – Happy Go Lucky

Fuld Effekt – Rave med de hårde drenge

REDDI – The Show

Patrick Dorgan – Vinden suser ind

Josie, Elinor, Jack Warren – Let me go

Der var engang – En skønne dag

Conf3ssions – Hallelujah

Juncker – Kommet for at blive

You can listen to the competing entries here.

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the event thrice: 1963, 2000 and 2013. The Scandinavian country has partaken in the competition 49 times.

In 2021 Fyr og Flamme represented Denmark at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Ove os pas hinanden‘.