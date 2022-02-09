Rigoberta Bandini, who partook in the 2022 Spanish national selection Benidorm Fest, is flying high on the road to success in her homeland Spain! Her potential Eurovision entry ‘Ay Mama’ is currently charting the Spanish single’s charts at #1.

Rigoberta Bandini was one of the hot favourites to win the Spanish national final with her ode to femenism ‘Ay Mama’. She placed 2nd in the overall voting of the competition just 5 points behind the winner Chanel. Her song ‘Ay Mama‘ has gone viral both in Spain and overseas and has reached the top of the Spanish charts.

Rigoberta is also slaying and charting high on Spotify Spain, Itunes Spain, etc.

Benidorm Fest 2022 was held on 29 January with a total of 8 acts battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022.

Source: promomusicae.es

Photo credit: RTVE