San Marino: Una Voce Per San Marino ‘BIG’ acts unveiled

SMRTV, the Sammarinese national broadcaster, has unveiled the 10 competing ‘BIG’ acts at the forthcoming Sammarinese national final ‘Una voice per San Marino’.

The names of the 10 ‘BIG’ competing acts at Una Voce per San Marino were unveiled during a special conference which was attended by the Sammarinese HoD Mr. Alessandro Capicchioni and RTV San Marino’s Director Ludovico Di Meo.

Amongst the candidates we have Achille Lauro who has partaken at Sanremo many times including this year’s edition. Miodio represented San Marino at the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest, when the country debuted in the competition.

Achille Lauro

Cristina Ramos

Francesco Monte

Burak Yeter & Alessandro Coli

Valerio Scanu

Blind

Ivana Spagna

Matteo Faustini

Tony Cicco & Deshedus & Alberto Fortis

Fabry & Labiuse feat. Miodio

The Big acts will join the winners of the Una Voce Per San Marino semifinals at the Grand Final, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday 19 February 2022. The show will be hosted by Senhit (San Marino 2011, 2021) and Jonatan Kashanian (Israeli presenter).

Source: SMRTV

Cover Photo: SMRTV