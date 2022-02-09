Serbia: RTS releases the national selection competing entries

Serbia

RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster, has released the thirty six competing entries at the forthcoming Serbian national selection.

The 2022 Serbian national selection will consist of three live televised shows: 2 semi-finals and a Grand Final with a total of 36 acts battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022.

18 songs will compete in each of the 2 semi-finals, 9 songs from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence 18 songs will compete in the Grand Final. The 2022 Serbian Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 televoting/jury deliberation.

The 2022 Serbian national selection will be hosted by Dragana Kosjerina, Jovan Radomir, Kristina Radenković and Stefan Popović.

RTS has released the 36 songs that will partake in the 2022 Serbian national selection for Eurovision 2022. You can listen to the competing entries via the following links:

The candidates

  • NaivaSkidam (I take off)
  • BiberDve godine i šes’ dana (Two years and six days)
  • Marija MirkovićPožuri, požuri (Hurry, hurry)
  • GiftHaos (Chaos)
  • Boris SubotićVrati mi (Give me back)
  • Marko NikolićDođi da te volim (Come, so that I can love you)
  • Vasco Znaš li (Do you know)
  • Bane Lalić i MVPTu gde je ljubav tu ne postoji mrak (Where there is love, there is no darkness)
  • Ivana Vladović and Jovana StanimirovićPrijaće ti (It’ll be good for you)
  • Marija Mikić Ljubav me inspiriše (Love inspires me)
  • JulijaBrižna (Caring)
  • AngellinaOrigami
  • Vis limunadaPesma ljubavi (The song of love)
  • Aleksandar Vuksanović Aca LukasOskar
  • Igor SimićNisam ja (It wasn’t me)
  • Goca TražanFitilj (Fuse)
  • Sanja BogosavljevićPriđi mi (Approach me)
  • Dušan SvilarSamo ne reci da voliš (Just don’t say you love)
  • Srđan LazićTražim te (Searching for you)
  • Julijana VincanIstina i laži (Truth and lies)
  • Jelena PajićPogledi (Looks)
  • Bojana MaškovićDama (Lady)
  • Zoe kida (Ana Radonjić) – Bejbi (Baby)
  • Orkestar Aleksandra SofronijevićaAnđele moj (My angel)
  • Sara JoMuškarčina/Zabranjeno voće (Manly man/Forbidden fruit)
  • MiaBlanko (Blank)
  • Zejna MurkićNema te (You are gone)
  • GramophonedziePočinjem da ludim (I’m going mad)
  • Stefan Zdravković (Princ od Vranje) – Ljubi svog čoveka (Kiss your guy)
  • Zorja Pajić – Zorja
  • LiftDrama
  • KonstraktaCorpore Sano (In a healthy body)
  • Ivona PantelićZnam (I know)
  • Rocher Etno BandHajde sad nek svak peva (Let everybody sing)
  • Ana StanićPut bez povratka (One way road)
  • EuterpaNedostaješ (Missing)

The Agenda

  • 03/03/2022- Semi-final #1
  • 04/03/2022- Semi-final #2
  • 05/03/2022- Grand Final

Serbia will select its Eurovision 2022 entry and act on Saturday 5 March.

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 13 times.

In 2021 Serbia was represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by Hurricane and their entry ‘ Loco Loco’.

