Serbia: RTS releases the national selection competing entries

RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster, has released the thirty six competing entries at the forthcoming Serbian national selection.



The 2022 Serbian national selection will consist of three live televised shows: 2 semi-finals and a Grand Final with a total of 36 acts battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022.

18 songs will compete in each of the 2 semi-finals, 9 songs from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence 18 songs will compete in the Grand Final. The 2022 Serbian Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 televoting/jury deliberation.

The 2022 Serbian national selection will be hosted by Dragana Kosjerina, Jovan Radomir, Kristina Radenković and Stefan Popović.

RTS has released the 36 songs that will partake in the 2022 Serbian national selection for Eurovision 2022. You can listen to the competing entries via the following links:

The candidates

Naiva – Skidam (I take off)

– Skidam (I take off) Biber – Dve godine i šes’ dana (Two years and six days)

– Dve godine i šes’ dana (Two years and six days) Marija Mirković – Požuri, požuri (Hurry, hurry)

– Požuri, požuri (Hurry, hurry) Gift – Haos (Chaos)

– Haos (Chaos) Boris Subotić – Vrati mi (Give me back)

– Vrati mi (Give me back) Marko Nikolić – Dođi da te volim (Come, so that I can love you)

– Dođi da te volim (Come, so that I can love you) Vasco – Znaš li (Do you know)

– Znaš li (Do you know) Bane Lalić i MVP – Tu gde je ljubav tu ne postoji mrak (Where there is love, there is no darkness)

– Tu gde je ljubav tu ne postoji mrak (Where there is love, there is no darkness) Ivana Vladović and Jovana Stanimirović – Prijaće ti (It’ll be good for you)

– Prijaće ti (It’ll be good for you) Marija Mikić – Ljubav me inspiriše (Love inspires me)

– Ljubav me inspiriše (Love inspires me) Julija – Brižna (Caring)

– Brižna (Caring) Angellina – Origami

– Origami Vis limunada – Pesma ljubavi (The song of love)

– Pesma ljubavi (The song of love) Aleksandar Vuksanović Aca Lukas – Oskar

– Oskar Igor Simić – Nisam ja (It wasn’t me)

– Nisam ja (It wasn’t me) Goca Tražan – Fitilj (Fuse)

– Fitilj (Fuse) Sanja Bogosavljević – Priđi mi (Approach me)

– Priđi mi (Approach me) Dušan Svilar – Samo ne reci da voliš (Just don’t say you love)

– Samo ne reci da voliš (Just don’t say you love) Srđan Lazić – Tražim te (Searching for you)

– Tražim te (Searching for you) Julijana Vincan – Istina i laži (Truth and lies)

– Istina i laži (Truth and lies) Jelena Pajić – Pogledi (Looks)

– Pogledi (Looks) Bojana Mašković – Dama (Lady)

– Dama (Lady) Zoe kida (Ana Radonjić) – Bejbi (Baby)

(Ana Radonjić) – Bejbi (Baby) Orkestar Aleksandra Sofronijevića – Anđele moj (My angel)

– Anđele moj (My angel) Sara Jo – Muškarčina/Zabranjeno voće (Manly man/Forbidden fruit)

– Muškarčina/Zabranjeno voće (Manly man/Forbidden fruit) Mia – Blanko (Blank)

– Blanko (Blank) Zejna Murkić – Nema te (You are gone)

– Nema te (You are gone) Gramophonedzie – Počinjem da ludim (I’m going mad)

– Počinjem da ludim (I’m going mad) Stefan Zdravković (Princ od Vranje) – Ljubi svog čoveka (Kiss your guy)

(Princ od Vranje) – Ljubi svog čoveka (Kiss your guy) Zorja Pajić – Zorja

– Zorja Lift – Drama

– Drama Konstrakta – Corpore Sano (In a healthy body)

– Corpore Sano (In a healthy body) Ivona Pantelić – Znam (I know)

– Znam (I know) Rocher Etno Band – Hajde sad nek svak peva (Let everybody sing)

– Hajde sad nek svak peva (Let everybody sing) Ana Stanić – Put bez povratka (One way road)

– Put bez povratka (One way road) Euterpa – Nedostaješ (Missing)

The Agenda

03/03/2022- Semi-final #1

04/03/2022- Semi-final #2

05/03/2022- Grand Final

Serbia will select its Eurovision 2022 entry and act on Saturday 5 March.

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 13 times.

In 2021 Serbia was represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by Hurricane and their entry ‘ Loco Loco’.

Source: eurovision.tv/ RTS