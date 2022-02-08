Austria: LUM!X and Pia Maria will fly to Turin!

Austria has decided! LUM!X & Pia Maria will represent Austria at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

ORF, the Austrian national broadcaster, has opted for an internal selection in order to select its Eurovision entry and act for Eurovision 2022.

LUM!X and Pia Maria will have the grand honour of defending the Austrian colours at the upcoming 2022 Eurovision edition in Turin with their entry ‘Halo‘. The 2022 Austrian 2022 Eurovision entry is set to be released in March.

LUMI!X has lived in Turin and is half Italian. He has been working with music since the tender age of eleven and is one of Austria’s most sought after artists.

LUM!X says:

We already saw last year that diversity can be quite a plus at the Eurovision Song Contest, so I believe Austria definitely ticks the box by sending two teenagers to compete. At our age, there is far less pressure on us, because even if something goes wrong, other perspectives will open up. Therefore, we are much freer and we can better focus on what we actually want and do not want to bring across as a message. I have always been interested in the Eurovision Song Contest. It’s simply the biggest thing you can stage in Europe, and I absolutely want to take part in it. Of course it’s a challenge, but we will work together as a duo and support and push each other.

Pia Maria hails from Tyrol and is a young singer and songwriter.

Pia Maria says:

I am true to myself – I like to be funny, to cheer people up, and have a good laugh with them. I want to show others that there is so much you can do, and you don’t always have to strictly follow a line. I have always watched the Song Contest, and I think the ESC is a totally cool event. Our aim is to bring a bit of a new dash to it and encourage our generation: ‘Seize the opportunity and make something out of it!

Source: eurovision.tv/ ORF

Cover Photo: eurovision.tv/ ORF