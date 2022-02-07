Last Saturday saw the Supernova 2022 Semi-final take place in Riga, where 17 acts battled for 10 spots in the Grand Final. We have the ten Supernova 2022 finalists!

The show was hosted by Ketija Senberga and Lauris Reiniks (Latvia 2003). The following 10 acts have qualified to the Supernova 2022 Grand Final:

Citi Zēni – Eat Your Salad

The 2022 Supernova Grand Final is scheduled to be held on Saturday 12 February.

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 21 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.

In 2021 Samanta Tina represented Latvia with her entry ‘ The Moon Is Rising.