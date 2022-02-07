Lithuania: Pabandom Iš Naujo 2022 Grand Final line up complete

Last Saturday saw Lithuania continue its national selection- Pabandom Is Naujo 2022 with nine more acts battling for four spots in the Grand Final. We have four more four finalists, the line up for the Grand Final is now complete!



The show was hosted by Giedrius Masalskis, Ieva Stasiulevičiūtė and Richardas Jonaitis. A total of 9 acts competed in the second semifinal and the following 4 acts have qualified to the Grand Final after a mixed professional jury/public televoting deliberation:

Augustė Vedrickaitė – Before You`re 6 Ft Under



Before You`re 6 Ft Under Ieva Zasimauskaitė – I’ll Be There



I’ll Be There Monika Liu – Sentimental

Sentimental Rūta Loop – Call Me From The Cold

They will join last week’s finalists at the Grand Final:

Queens of Roses – Washing Machine



Washing Machine Justė Kraujelytė – How To Get My Life Back



How To Get My Life Back Gebrasy – Into Your Arms

Into Your Arms Lolita Zero – Not Your Mother

The 2022 Lithuanian national selection consists of six televised shows running from January to February.

The Calendar

08/01/2022 – Show #1

15/01/2022 – Show #2

22/01/2022 – Show #3

29/01/2022 – Semi-final #1

05/02/2022 – Semi-final #2

12/02/2022 – Grand Final

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. 2021 saw The Rooop fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Discotheque‘, achieving an honorable 8th placing in Rotterdam.