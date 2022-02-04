Once again, good evening Sanremo! The famous Italian song contest is rapidly running towards the final. After three nights in a row we are ready for a fourth one. Do not be surprised if you do not hear the same entries you have heard during the first three sows. It’s cover night!

This year’s host Italy is well underway in its famous Sanremo Festival. The historic song contest, at its 72nd edition, organised by the Italian national broadcaster RAI will determine also in 2022 the representative of the Belpaese at the Eurovision Song Contest. The first three nights have already shed light on possible contenders for the victory, although everything is possible as all the acts will take part to the Final this Saturday.

How to watch?

You can watch the 2022 Sanremo Song Contest Night #4 at 20:40 CET via the following channels:

Rai 1

RaiPlay

About the show

The fourth night will show the 25 competing artists in a special exercise. They will perform the cover version of a song either national or international, published between 1960 and 1999. Performers can be either alone or with other non-competing artists. Here is the list of tonight’s performances:

Aka7even with Arisa – Cambiare (Alex Baroni) AnaMena – Medley with Rocco Hunt Michele Bravi – Io vorrei… non vorrei… ma se vuoi (Lucio Battisti) Dargen D’Amico – La bambola (Patty Pravo) Ditonellapiaga e Rettore – Nessuno mi può giudicare (Caterina Caselli) Elisa – What a feeling (Irene Cara da Flashdance) Emma with Francesca Michielin – Baby one more time (Britney Spears) Giusy Ferreri with Andy dei Bluvertigo – Io vivrò senza te (Lucio Battisti) Highsnob and Hu with MrRain – Mi sono innamorato di te (Luigi Tenco) Irama with Gianluca Grignani – La mia storia tra le dita (Gianluca Grignani) Achille Lauro with Loredana Bertè – Sei bellissima (Loredana Bertè) Fabrizio Moro – Uomini soli (Pooh) Noemi – You make me feel like a natural woman (Aretha Franklin) Mahmood & Blanco – Il cielo in una stanza (Gino Paoli) Massimo Ranieri with Nek – Anna verrà (Pino Daniele) Gianni Morandi with Mousse T – Medley dei suoi successi La Rappresentante di Lista con Cosmo, Margherita Vicario e Ginevra – Be my baby (The Ronettes) Rkomi with Calibro 35 – Medley di Vasco Rossi Matteo Romano with Malika Ayane – Your Song (Elton John) Sangiovanni with Fiorella Mannoia – A muso duro (Pierangelo Bertoli) Tananai with Rose Chemical – A far l’amore comincia tu (Raffaella Carrà) Giovanni Truppi with Vinicio Capossela – Nella mia ora di libertà (Fabrizio De Andrè) Vibrazioni with Sophie and the Giants e Peppe Vessicchio – Live and let die (Paul McCartney) Iva Zanicchi – Canzone (di Don Backy e Detto Mariano nella versione di Milva) Yuman with Rita Marcotulli – My Way (Frank Sinatra)

This year, many former Italian Eurovision entrants are competing: Mahmood (Italy 2019), Emma (Italy 2014), Fabrizio Moro (Italy 2018), Massimo Ranieri (Italy 1971 and 1973), Gianni Morandi (Italy 1970) and Iva Zanicchi (Italy 1969). Tonight we will see one more as Francesca Michielin (Italy 2016) will join Emma on stage for a duet.

The show will be hosted by Amadeus and Fiorello along with Ornella Muti, Lorena Cesarini, Drusilla Foer, Maria Chiara Giannetta and Sabrina Ferilli.

About Sanremo 2022

Amadeus will be the Sanremo host and artistic director for the third consecutive year. The 2022 Sanremo Song Festival will run from 01-05 February. The Grand Final of Sanremo 2022 is set to take place on Saturday 5 February, where the winner of the competition will be eligible to represent Italy at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest on home soil.

A total of 25 acts will be competing in the competition.

RAI has revamped the voting system for Sanremo 2022. There will be no eliminations throughout the competition until the last night where the winner will be determined. The press vote will be divided into 3 categories: written press, Radio & TV and web.

The 2022 Sanremo winner will be determined via a mixed televoting, press jury (press room/web/tv/ radio) and demoscopic voting deliberation.

The 2022 Sanremo Agenda

01/02/2022 –Sanremo 2022 Soiree #1 (First 12 acts will perform their entries)

02/02/2022 –Sanremo 2022 Soiree #2 (Second set of 13 acts will perform their entries)

03/02/2022 – Sanremo 2022 Soiree #3 (All 25 acts will perform their respective entries)



04/02/2022 – Sanremo 2022 Soiree #4 (All 25 acts will perform a cover song alone or with a guest)



05/02/2022– Sanremo 2022 Soiree #5– Grand Final (25 competing entries)

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder countries of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted at the very first contest in 1956 and has won the competition three times (1964, 1990 and 2021). The country has hosted the event twice: Naples (1965) and Rome (1991). Thanks to Maneskin’s epic victory in Rotterdam last year the Eurovision bandwagon is returning to Italian soil for the the third time.