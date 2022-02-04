Israel: X Factor Eurovision Grand Final entries determined

Yesterday saw the 2022 Israeli Eurovision song selection show take place in Tel Aviv, the four finalists of X Factor Israel were allocated a song each after a combined jury/public televoting deliberation! We now have the four potential Israeli 2022 Eurovision entries.

Israel is gearing up for Eurovision 2022 in full steam. Tomorrow the country is set to choose the 2022 Israeli Eurovision entry and act for Turin. A total of 4 acts will be battling for the right to represent Israel at ESC 2022 at the X Factor Israel ‘Eurovision’ Grand Final:

Eli Huli- Blinded Dreamers



Blinded Dreamers Inbal Bibi- Marionette



Marionette Michael Ben David- I.M,



I.M, Sapir Saban- Breaking My Own Walls



Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

Eden Alene represented Israel Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Set me free‘.