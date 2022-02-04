Tonight: Eurosong 2022 on the Late Late Show in Ireland

Ireland

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani February 4, 2022 2:00 pm 4 views

Good evening Europe, this is Dublin calling! The Emerald Isle, the country with the most Eurovision victories will be selecting its Eurovision 2022 act and entry for Turin tonight!

RTE, the Irish national broadcaster is gearing up for Eurovision 2022 in full steam!

How to watch?

You can watch the 2022 Irish national final -Eurosong 2022- on the Late Late Show at 22:35 CET via the following channels:

About the show

A total of 6 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 during tonight’s national final.  The Late Late Show is hosted by Ryan Tubridy. The 2022 Irish Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined  national jury/ international jury/televoting deliberation.

The competing acts

Brendan Murray represented Ireland at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv.

Ireland in Eurovision

Ireland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965 and has won the competition a record 7 times  (1970, 1980, 1988, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996).

The Emerald Isle holds many a record when it comes to our beloved contest: Ireland is the only country to have won the event 3 times in a row (1992, 1993, 1994), whilst Dublin retains the record of being the only city to have hosted the event twice in a row (1994, 1995).

In fact the 90’s were Ireland’s golden years in Eurovision, the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon 4 times in a span of 5 years (1993, 1994, 1995 and 1997) with Dublin hosting the event thrice.

Ireland’s Johnny Logan is also the only artist to have won the competition twice (1980, 1987). The Irish have competed 54 times in the competition.

In 2021 Ireland was represented by Lesley Roy at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Maps‘.

Cover Photo: RTE

