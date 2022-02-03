Hold your horses, there is still quite a way to go. The 2022 Sanremo Festival goes live tonight from the Ligurian coast for a third show.



This year’s host Italy is well underway in its famous Sanremo Festival. The historic song contest organised by the Italian national broadcaster RAI will once again determine the representative of the Belpaese at the Eurovision Song Contest.

How to watch?

You can watch the 2022 Sanremo Song Contest Night #3 at 20:40 CET via the following channels:

Rai 1

RaiPlay

About the show

The third night will show the 25 competing acts for a second time. Here they are in alphabetical order:

Achille Lauro – Domenica

Domenica Aka 7even – Perfetta così

Perfetta così Ana Mena – Duecentomila ore

Duecentomila ore Dargen D’Amico – Dove si balla

Dove si balla Ditonellapiaga con Rettore – Chimica

Chimica Elisa – O forse sei tu

O forse sei tu Emma – Ogni volta è così

Ogni volta è così Fabrizio Moro – Sei tu

Sei tu Gianni Morandi – Apri tutte le porte

Apri tutte le porte Giovanni Truppi – Tuo padre, mia madre, Lucia

Tuo padre, mia madre, Lucia Giusy Ferreri – Miele

Miele Highsnob e Hu – Abbi cura di te

Abbi cura di te Irama – Ovunque sarai

Ovunque sarai Iva Zanicchi – Voglio amarti

Voglio amarti La Rappresentante di Lista – Ciao ciao

Ciao ciao Le Vibrazioni – Tantissimo

Tantissimo Mahmood e Blanco – Brividi

Brividi Massimo Ranieri – Lettera di là dal mare

Lettera di là dal mare Matteo Romano – Virale

Virale Michele Bravi – Inverno dei fiori

Inverno dei fiori Noemi – Ti amo non lo so dire

Ti amo non lo so dire Rkomi – Insuperabile

Insuperabile Sangiovanni – Farfalle

Farfalle Tananai – Sesso occasionale

Sesso occasionale Yuman – Ora e qui

A long list of former Italian Eurovision entrants will jump on stage tonight: Mahmood (Italy 2019), Emma (Italy 2014), Fabrizio Moro (Italy 2018), Massimo Ranieri (Italy 1971 and 1973), Gianni Morandi (Italy 1970) and Iva Zanicchi (Italy 1969).

The show will be hosted by Amadeus and Fiorello along with Ornella Muti, Lorena Cesarini, Drusilla Foer, Maria Chiara Giannetta and Sabrina Ferilli.

Special guest of the night is Roberto Saviano, acclaimed Italian writer.

About Sanremo 2022

Amadeus will be the Sanremo host and artistic director for the third consecutive year. The 2022 Sanremo Song Festival will run from 01-05 February. The Grand Final of Sanremo 2022 is set to take place on Saturday 5 February, where the winner of the competition will be eligible to represent Italy at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest on home soil.

A total of 25 acts will be competing in the competition.

RAI has revamped the voting system for Sanremo 2022. There will be no eliminations throughout the competition until the last night where the winner will be determined. The press vote will be divided into 3 categories: written press, Radio & TV and web.

The 2022 Sanremo winner will be determined via a mixed televoting, press jury (press room/web/tv/ radio) and demoscopic voting deliberation.

The 2022 Sanremo Agenda

01/02/2022 –Sanremo 2022 Soiree #1 (First 12 acts will perform their entries)

02/02/2022 –Sanremo 2022 Soiree #2 (Second set of 13 acts will perform their entries)

03/02/2022 – Sanremo 2022 Soiree #3 ( All 25 acts will perform their respective entries)



– 04/02/2022 – Sanremo 2022 Soiree #4 ( All 25 acts will perform a cover song alone or with a guest)



– Sanremo 2022 Soiree #4 ( All 25 acts will perform a cover song alone or with a guest) 05/02/2022– Sanremo 2022 Soiree #5– Grand Final ( 25 competing entries)

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder countries of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted at the very first contest in 1956 and has won the competition three times (1964, 1990 and 2021). The country has hosted the event twice: Naples (1965) and Rome (1991). Thanks to Maneskin’s epic victory in Rotterdam last year the Eurovision bandwagon is returning to Italian soil for the the third time.