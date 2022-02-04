Estonia: Eesti Laul 2022 first set of finalists determined

Tere Europe, this is Tallin calling! We have the first Eesti Laul 2022 finalists, three of them have already graced the Eurovision stage before.

Last night saw the First Semi-final of Eesti Laul take place at the Saku Surhaal in Tallin with 10 acts battling for 5 spots in the Grand Final. The show was hosted by Maarja-Liis Ilus (Estonia 1996/1997) and Priit Loog.

The following acts qualified for the Eesti Laul Grand Final:

ELYSA – Fire

– Fire Andrei Zevakin feat. Grete Paia – Mis Nüüd Saab

– Mis Nüüd Saab Stig Rästa – Interstellar

– lina Nechayeva – Remedy

– Remedy Ott Lepland – Aovalguses

We have 3 former Estonian Eurovision among the first set of finalists: Stig Rasta (Estonia 2015), Elina Nechyeva (Estonia 2018) and Ott Lepland (Estonia 2012).

About Eesti Laul 2022

Eesti Laul 2022 consists of a total of 7 shows ( 4 quarter finals, 2 semifinals and 1 Grand Final). A total of 40 songs will partake in the competition.

The 2022 Estonian Eurovision entry and act will be determined on 12 February 2022 during the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2022. The Quarterfinals were held from 20 November 2021- 11 December 2021 whilst the semi-finals have been set for the 3rd and 5th February 2022.

The competition consists of four different stages:

P re-audition

Four Quarter Finals

Two Semi Finals

Grand Final

Eesti Laul 2022 Calendar

20/11/2021 – Quarterfinal #1

27/11/2021- Quarterfinal #2

04/12/2021 – Quarterfinal #3

11/12/2021- Quarterfinal #4

03/02/2022- Semifinal #1

05/02/2022- Semifinal #2

12/02/2022- Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

In 2021 Uku Suviste represented Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘The Lucky One‘.