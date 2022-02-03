Tonight: HaShir Shelanu L’Eurovizion song selection in Israel

Boker tov Europe, this is Tel Aviv calling! We are heading all the way to the magnificent land of Israel for their Eurovision 2022 Song Selection Show- HaShir Shelanu L’Eurovizion.

Israel is gearing up in full steam for the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision edition. A total of 4 act are set to battle for the golden ticket to Turin.

How to watch?

You can watch HaShir Shelanu L’Eurovizion at 20:15 CET via the following channels:

KAN 11

KAN 11 webstream

About the show

The four X Factor 2021 finalists have been allocated 2 songs each. The 4 competing acts will perform their potential entries during tonight’s show. A combined special jury/audience vote will determine the song that each act will sing in the X Factor Grand Final on Saturday 5 February.

The Participants

Eli Huli- Blinded Dreamers, Nostalgia



Blinded Dreamers, Nostalgia Inbal Bibi- Zaza, Marionette



Zaza, Marionette Michael Ben David- I.M, Don’t



I.M, Don’t Sapir Saban- Breaking My Own Walls, Heads Up



Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

Eden Alene was set to represent Israel at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Feker Libi. The young artist will represent Israel at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Set me free‘.