Tonight: Sanremo 2022 Second Soiree in Italy

Bona sera Europe this is Sanremo calling! The 2022 Sanremo Song Festival continues tonight in Italy with its second soiree.



We are back in Italy for the second night of Sanremo 2022. The Italian national broadcaster, RAI, has been working from strength to strength to showcase an exciting and entertaining show.

How to watch?

You can watch the 2022 Sanremo Song Contest Night #2 at 20:40 CET via the following channels:

Rai 1

RaiPlay

About the show

The second set of 12 competing acts will showcase their songs during tonight’s gala:

AKA 7even – Perfetta così

– Perfetta così Ditonellapiaga con Rettore – Chimica

– Chimica Elisa – O forse sei tu

– O forse sei tu Emma – Ogni volta è così

– Ogni volta è così Fabrizio Moro – Sei tu

– Sei tu Giovanni Truppi – Tuo padre, mia madre, Lucia

– Tuo padre, mia madre, Lucia Highsnob e Hu – Abbi cura di te

– Abbi cura di te Irama – Ovunque sarai

– Ovunque sarai Iva Zanicchi – Voglio amarti

– Voglio amarti Le Vibrazioni – Tantissimo

– Tantissimo Matteo Romano – Virale

– Virale Sangiovanni – Farfalle

– Farfalle Tananai – Sesso occasionale

We have three former Italian Eurovision acts competing tonight: Emma (Italy 2014), Fabrizio Moro (Italy 2018) and Iva Zanichhi (Italy 1969).

The show will be hosted by Amadeus and Fiorello along with Ornella Muti, Lorena Cesarini, Drusilla Foer, Maria Chiara Giannetta and Sabrina Ferilli.

The internationally acclaimed Italian singer and former Sanremo winner Laura Pausini will be gracing tonight’s show as a special guest.

About Sanremo 2022

Amadeus will be the Sanremo host and artistic director for the third consecutive year. The 2022 Sanremo Song Festival will run from 01-05 February. The Grand Final of Sanremo 2022 is set to take place on Saturday 5 February, where the winner of the competition will be eligible to represent Italy at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest on home soil.

A total of 24 acts will be competing in the competition.

RAI has revamped the voting system for Sanremo 2022. There will be no eliminations throughout the competition until the last night where the winner will be determined. The press vote will be divided into 3 categories: written press, Radio & TV and web.

The 2022 Sanremo winner will be determined via a mixed televoting, press jury (press room/web/tv/ radio) and demoscopic voting deliberation.

The 2022 Sanremo Agenda

01/02/2022 –Sanremo 2022 Soiree #1 (First 12 acts will perform their entries)

–Sanremo 2022 Soiree #1 (First 12 acts will perform their entries) 02/02/2022 –Sanremo 2022 Soiree #2 (Second set of 12 acts will perform their entries)

–Sanremo 2022 Soiree #2 (Second set of 12 acts will perform their entries) 03/02/2022 –Sanremo 2022 Soiree #3 ( All 24 acts will perform their respective entries)



–Sanremo 2022 Soiree #3 ( All 24 acts will perform their respective entries) 04/02/2022 – Sanremo 2022 Soiree #4 ( All 24 acts will perform a cover song alone or with a guest)



– Sanremo 2022 Soiree #4 ( All 24 acts will perform a cover song alone or with a guest) 05/02/2022– Sanremo 2022 Soiree #5– Grand Final ( 24 competing entries)

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder countries of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted at the very first contest in 1956 and has won the competition thrice (1964, 1990 and 2021). The country has hosted the event twice: Naples (1965) and Rome (1991). Thanks to Maneskin’s epic victory in Rotterdam last year the Eurovision bandwagon is returning to Italian soil for the the third time.