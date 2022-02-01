Spain: Chanel kicks off European tour: first stop Portugal

Chanel, the 2022 Spanish Eurovision representative, will be kicking off her European promo tour in Portugal where she is set to perform at the 2022 Portuguese national selection.

Chanel will be travelling to Lisbon next month where she will grace the Festival Da Cançao 2022 stage on Monday 7 March during its second semi-final. Hereafter the Spanish hopeful is set to visit other European countries in order to promote her Eurovision entry ‘Slo Mo’.

Last Saturday Chanel was crowned the winner of the Spanish national final- Benidorm Fest 2022 with her entry ‘Slo Mo‘. The video of her semi-final performance has surpassed more than 2 million viewers on Youtube in just 5 days.

Chanel has been busy visiting the different chat shows and programs on RTVE since her victory. She has a very busy schedule ahead aswill be filming the official music video of her Eurovision entry in due course, going on a European promo tour, preparing her staging and pèrformance for Turin.

Benidorm Fest has been a massive success for RTVE as its Grand Final was the most watched program in Spain last Saturday during prime time with circa 21% of the viewing share.

Spain at Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice: Massiel (1968) and Salome (1969). The country has hosted the event in Madrid in 1969 and has partaken in the competition religiously every years since its debut. We should note that the Iberian nation has not missed a single edition since 1961 with the exception of 2022 when the competition has cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

