North Macedonia: National selection songs released: voting kicks off

MKRTV, the North Macedonian national broadcaster has published the 6 competing entries at the forthcoming North Macedonian national selection.

North Macedonia has kicked off its quest to search for its Eurovision 2022 act and entry. Voting has kicked off in North Macedonia.

The 6 competing songs have been released:

The audience will be voting for their favourite entry during the span of week until 4 February. Herafater the North Macedonian broadcaster will reveal the winner of the competition after an international jury/public voting deliberation.

North Macedonia in Eurovision

North Macedonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998 and is yet to win the competition. FYR Macedonia attempted to debut at the 1996 Eurovision Song Contest in Oslo with Kaliopi, but didn’t make through the special premliminary audio semi-final.

The country has competed 20 times in the Eurovision Song Contest and has only qualified to the Grand Final on 9 times. FYR Macedonia achieved its best result in the contest in 2019 when Tamara Todevska placed 7th in the Grand Final in Tel Aviv.

In 2019 MKRTV opted for an internal selection and selected Tamara Todevska to defend the Macedonian colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her epic entry Proud. North Macedonia won the jury voting in Eurovision 2019 and placed 7th after the combined televoting/jury deliberation, thus achieving its best result in the competition so far.