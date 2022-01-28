The City of Turin has opened the submission window for the 2022 Eurovision volunteers.

Do you want to become a volunteer at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest? Do you have what it takes to become a volunteer? Do you speak fluent Italian and English or any other foreign language ?

If so you can apply to become a volunteer at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest and get the chance to work along the 2022 Eurovision delegations, artists and will experience the backstage and fan zone areas.

Starting today, anyone interested in working as a volunteer at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin can officially register via the volunteer platform of the project organization here.



The submission window closes on 14 February 2022. The volunteer training is scheduled to kick off at the end of February.

The City of Turin is looking for around 600 volunteers to work between o1 April -20 May 2022 who can available on the following time frames:



01 – 25 April



26 April- 7 May



08- 15 May



15-20 May



You must be available for at least three shifts:

All day

Morning shift (approximately from 7:00 to 14:00)

Afternoon shift (approximately from 13:00 to 19:00)

Evening shift (approximately from 18:00 to 00:00)

Volunteering at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is organized by the Events Area of ​​the City of Turin in collaboration with the City of Turin Youth and Equal Opportunities Area Youth Volunteer Office.

Voluteer tasks

In Turin there will be many functions where volunteers can serve as hosts.

The volunteers will guide the visitors around the city and in and around the Eurovision venue Pala Alpitour, will provide their assistance and help out at the Eurovision Village, Press Centre, Accreditation Centre, Turin Airport and at the busy public transport hubs.

The ESC 2022 venue the Pala Alpitour will be also requiring a large number of volunteers. Their functions will include working at the Press Centre, Accreditation Centre, Delegation Bubble guiding guests to their seats and places during the live shows.

Major events such as the Eurovision Song Contest cannot exist without the enthusiastic efforts of many volunteers. The City of Turin is looking for hospitable people who, as ambassadors of Turin, will showcase the most iconic and beautiful places in the city the thousands of international guests who expected to arrive in the city for the contest.



The volunteers will undergo an extensive training and will receive a uniform (clothing package), meals vouchers, public transport tickets and an unforgettable experience of living the in and outs of the Eurovision Song Contest backstage.

There is already a lot of enthusiasm for voluteering at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Roles/Tasks

Transportation Desk

Catering

Hospitality/Opening Ceremony

Turquoise Carpet/ Welcome Reception

Eurovision Village

Official Hotels

Accreditation Centre



Press Centre

Turin Airport Welcome Desk/ Lounge

Commentators Services

Delegation Bubble Show Desk

Pala Alpitour Eurovision Venue

Hosts

Shuttle Bus Stops

Public Transport Hubs

Delegation Shuttle

Volunteers will be given various tasks in order to help out at the official hotels, official ESC venues (Eurovision Village and Turin), Press Centre, Delegation Area, Fan Zone Area, Backstage Area, etc. They will be helping and assisting delegations as delegation hosts during the 2 Eurovision weeks.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be a co-production by Italian national broadcaster RAI and the EBU.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy.

Source: City of Turin