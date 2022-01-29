Tonight: Pabandom Iš Naujo 2022 Semi-final #1 in Lithuania

Good evening Europe, this is Vilnius calling! Pabandom Iš Naujo 2022 continues tonight with its First Semi-final in Vilnius.

We will be travelling all the way to the Baltics for Pabandom Is Naujo 2022….

How to watch?

You can watch Pabandom Iš Naujo 2022 Semifinal #1 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

LRT HD

LRT webstream

About the show

A total of 9 acts will be competing during tonight’s show for four spots in the Grand Final. Only four of them will proceed to the next stage of the competition after a mixed professional jury/public televoting deliberation.

A total of 18 acts will battle in the semi-finals (9 acts in each of the two semi-finals). Four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. A total of 8 acts will compete in the Grand Final in their quest to represent Lithuania at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

The 2022 Lithuanian national selection will consist of six televised shows and will be hosted by Giedrius Masalskis, Ieva Stasiulevičiūtė and Richardas Jonaiti.

The Participants

Elonas Pokanevič – “Someday”

– “Someday” Joseph June – “Deadly

– “Deadly Gebrasy – “Into Your Arms”

– “Into Your Arms” Emilijana – “Illuminate”

– “Illuminate” Queens of Rose s – “Washing Machine”

s – “Washing Machine” Gintarė Korsakaitė – “Fantasy Eyes”

– “Fantasy Eyes” Lolita Zero – “Not Your Mother”

– “Not Your Mother” Justė Kraujelytė – “How to Get My Life Back”

– “How to Get My Life Back” Erica Jennings – “Back To Myself”

The Calendar

08/01/2022 – Show #1

15/01/2022 – Show #2

22/01/2022 – Show #3

29/01/2022 – Semi-final #1

05/02/2022 – Semi-final #2

12/02/2022 – Grand Final

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. 2021 saw The Rooop fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Discotheque‘, achieving an honorable 8th placing in Rotterdam