Spain: Benidorm Fest 2022 Grand Final running order determined

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, held a special draw in order to determine the running order of the 2022 Spanish national final which is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

The Spanish national broadcaster has been working from strength to strength in order to showcase an entertaining and dazzling show. Benidorm Fest has been trending topic on the most popular social medias both at home in Spain and overseas.

Rayden will open the Grand Final of Benidorm Fest 2022 whilst Blanca Paloma will close the show.

Rayden– Calle de la lloreria Tanxugueiras– Terra Varry Brava– Raffaella Chanel– Slo Mo Rigoberta Bandini– Ay Mama Xeinn– Eco Gonzalo Hermida- Quien lo diria

Blanca Paloma- Secreto de Agua

The show will be hosted by Maxim Huerta, Alaska and Ines Hernand. The 2022 Spanish national final will be held at the Palau L’Illa in Benidorm.

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined 50% jury (national/international)- 50 public voting (televoting/demoscopic) deliberation.

Blas Canto (Spain 2020/2021) will have the grand honour of handing the trophy to the winner of the competition. Pastora Soler (Spain 2012), Mocedades (Spain 1973) and Nia & Nano Vargas will grace the stage during the interval.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE