Benidorm Fest 2022 kicked off tonight in Spain with its first semifinal, where a total of 6 acts battled for a spot in the Grand Final. Only four acts qualified, let’s check them out!

The 2022 Benidorm Fest Semifinal #1 was held today at the Palau Lilla in Benidorm and hosted by Alaska, Maxim Huerta and Ines Hernand.

The following four acts have qualified to the Grand Final after a mixed jury/public voting deliberation:

Blanca Paloma – Secreto de agua

– Secreto de agua Varry Brava- Raffaella

Raffaella Tanxugueiras – Terra

– Terra Chanel – SloMo

Chanel won the overall vote, followed by Tanxugueiras who came 2nd, Blanca Paloma and Varry Brava.

Salvador Sobral (Portugal 2017/Eurovision winner) and the Spansh boyband Marlon graced the stage and performed during the interval of the show.

Benidorm Fest 2022

Benidorm Fest consists of 3 live televised shows ( 2 semi-final and a grand final). A total of 14 (13 after Luna Ki’s withdrawal) acts are competing for the right to represent Spain at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50% mixed jury (Spanish jury/ international jury) and 50% public voting ( televoting/demoscopic audience voting) deliberation.

Seven acts will compete in each of the 2 semi-finals whilst 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Turin in the Grand Final.

Cover Photo credit: RTVE