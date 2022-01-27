Tonight: Benidorm Fest 2022 Semi-final #2 in Spain

Buenas tardes Europe, this is Benidorm calling! The 2022 Spanish national selection, Benidorm Fest, continues tonight with its second semi-final.

We are heading back to the sunny shores of Spain for the second semi-final of Benidorm Fest 2022.

How to watch?

You can watch Benidorm Fest 2022 Semi-final #2 at 22:40 CET via the following channels:

TVE 1

TVE Internacional (Europe)

RTVE Play

About the Show

A total of 7 acts will battle during tonight’s show for four spots in the Grand Final. The four acts with the highest results will qualify to the Grand Final after a mixed jury (50%), televoting (25%), demoscopic audience voting (25%) deliberation.

The Participants

Xeinn – “Eco“ Marta Sango – “Sigues en mi mente“ Javiera Mena – “Culpa“ Gonzalo Hermida – “Quién lo diría” Rigoberta Bandini – “Ay mamá“ Rayden – “Calle de la llorería“ Sara Deop – “Make you say“

Benidorm Fest 2022

The 2022 Benidorm Fest will be held on 26, 27 and 29 January in the coastal city of Benidorm and will be hosted by Alaska, Ines Hernand and Maxim Huerta.

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50% mixed jury (Spanish jury/international jury) and 50% public voting (televoting demoscopic audience voting) deliberation.

Seven acts will compete in each of the 2 semi-finals whilst 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Turin in the Grand Final.