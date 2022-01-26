Tonight: Benidorm Fest 2022 kicks off with its First Semi-final in Spain

Buenas tardes Europe, this is Benidorm calling! The 2022 Spanish national selection, Benidorm Fest, kicks off tonight with its first semi-final.

We are heading to the sunny shores of Spain for the first semi-final of Benidorm Fest.

How to watch?

You can watch Benidorm Fest 2022 Semi-final #1 at 22:40 CET via the following channels:

TVE 1

RTVE webstream

RTVE PLay

About the Show

A total of 6 acts will battle during tonight’s show for four spots in the Grand Final. The four acts with the highest results will qualify to the Grand Final after a mixed jury (50%), televoting (25%), demoscopic audience voting (25%) deliberation.

The Participants

Varry Brava – “Raffaella“ Azúcar Moreno – “Postureo“ Blanca Paloma – “Secreto de agua“ Unique – “Mejores“ Tanxugueiras – “Terra“ Chanel – “SloMo“

Benidorm Fest 2022

The 2022 Benidorm Fest will be held on 26, 27 and 29 January in the coastal city of Benidorm and will be hosted by Alaska, Ines Hernand and Maxim Huerta.

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via a mixed jury (60% Spanish jury/ 40 % international jury) and public voting ( 50% televoting/ 50% demoscopic audience voting) deliberation.

Seven acts will compete in each of the 2 semi-finals whilst 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Turin in the Grand Final.