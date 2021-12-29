Good evening Europe this is Tirana calling! We will be heading to the majestic Albanian capital tonight for the Grand Final of Festivali i Kenges 60.



The Albanians will be selecting their Eurovision act and entry for Turin this evening during a glamourous and glitzy gala. The ‘Land of the Eagle’ will be the determining its Eurovision 2022 representative and song tonight.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Fest 60 at 21:00 CET via the following channels?

RTSH 1

RTSH 1 webcast

About the show

A total of 17 acts will be competing for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. The show will be hosted by Ardit Gjebrea, Jonida Maliqi (Albania 2019), Xhemi Shehu, Klevi Kadilli and Isli Islami.

During tonight’s Grand Final all the competing acts will showcase their vocal skills with their respective competing entries.

The winner of the competition will represent Albania at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. A special jury consisting of : Anxhela Peristeri (Albania 2021), Agim Doçi, Anxhela Faber, Osman Mula, Rozana Radi, Olsa Toqi and Olti Curri will determine the winner of the competition and hence the 2022 Albanian Eurovision entry and act.

The candidates

