Tonight: Festivali i Kenges 60 Show #2 in Albania

We are back in the iconic Albanic capital city of Tirana for the second show of Festivali i Kenges 60.



Good evening Europe, this is Tirana calling! The 2022 Albanian national selection aka Festivali i Kenges is well and truly in full swing with its second show set to hit the screens this evening.

How to watch?

You can watch the second show of Fest 60 at 21:00 CET via the following channels?

RTSH 1

RTSH 1 webcast

About the show

A total of 17 acts will be competing for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 after the elimination of three newcomer acts last night. The show will be hosted by Ardit Gjebrea, Jonida Maliqi (Albania 2019), Xhemi Shehu, Klevi Kadilli and Isli Islami.

During tonight’s show all the competing acts will showcase their vocal skills to the Albanian audience performing their own versions of former FiK entries. A total of 17 acts are set to perform in the Grand Final tomorrow.

The candidates

Festivali i Kenges 2022 will consist of three live televised shows scheuduled to be held in Tirana on 27, 28 and 29 December 2021. The three shows will be broadcast on RTSH 1.

The winner of the competition will represent Albania at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. A special jury will determine the winner of the competition and hence the 2022 Albanian Eurovision entry and act.