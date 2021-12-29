Albania: Ronela Hajati will fly to Turin

Albania has decided! Ronela Hajati was crowned the winner of Festivali i Kenges 60 and will have the grand honour of representing the Land of the Eagle at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

We have the 7th Eurovision act for Turin! Ronela Hajati will defend the Albanian colours at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with ‘Sekret‘!

The Grand Final of Fest 60 was held tonight in Tirana with a total of 17 acts battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. The 2022 Albanian Eurovision act and entry were determined via a 100% jury deliberation.

The show was hosted by Ardit Gjebrea Jonida Maliqi, Xhemi Shehu, Klevi Kadilli and Isli Islami.

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 with Anjeza Shahini and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the event in 2012 with Rona Nishliu when she placed 5th in the Grand Final with her entry ‘Suus‘.

In 2021 Anxhela Peristeri defended the Albanian colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Karma‘.