Happy New Year! Dank je vel Rotterdam, Ciao Torino!

Farewell to 2021! A warm welcome to 2022! One more year has gone by, one more Eurovision season is over thus making way to the 2022 season. We will be heading to Turin, Italy in the new year!

In 2022, we will be travelling to the old continent for the Eurovision Song Contest, namely to Italy who will be hosting the competition for the for the third time in Eurovision history.

Eurovision fans will be more than happy to travel to one of most iconic, innovative and majestic cities in Italy, namely Turin, one of the most happening cities in Europe.

Turin will be welcoming the Eurovision bandwagon along with its glitter, glam and glitz for the very first time. The 2022 Eurovision host city is all set to welcome the Eurovision family in the best of ways with its iconic architecture and culture, amazing restaurants and cuisine, majestic palaces and parks, picturesque and scenic landscapes etc.

Both Turin and RAI are gearing up in full steam in order to host the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in May. The Italians are working from strength to strength in order to showcase a mesmerising and exciting show next spring.

Ciao Italia!

2021 will be taking us back to the land of Leonardo Da Vinci, Michelangelo, Sandro Boticelli, Giuseppe Verdi, Raphael, Carvaggio, Tizziano, Donatello, Laura Pausini, Umberto Tozzi, Puccini, Vivaldi, Romeo & Juliet, Rossini, Venice, Florence, Turin, Bologna, Naples, Milano, Palermo, Genoa, Pompei, Siena, Bari, Bergamo, Padua, Portofino, Sicily, Rimini, Trieste, Sardinia, Pisa,Verona, Elba, Perugia, Como lake, Salerno, Tuscany, NEK, Tizianno Ferro, Domenico Modugno, Rita Pavone, Maneskin, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Colisseum of Rome, Ponte Vecchio, Roman Forum, Mount Etna, Fontana di Trevi, Piazza Spagna, the Pantheon, St.Peter’s Basilica, Venice canals, Villa Borghese, Piazza della Signoria, Duomo of Florence, Duomo of Milano, Piazza di San Marco di Venezia, Uffizzi Gallery, La Scala di Milano, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Via Veneto, pizza, pasta,gnocchi, ravioli, focaccia, tartufo, pesto, gelato, prosciutto di Parma, spaghetti,tortellini, macheroni, canelloni, lasagna, risotto, expresso cafe, Chianti, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Gucci, Prada, Bulgari, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Maserati, Fendi, Vespa, Moschino, Valentino, Salvatore Ferragamo, Giorgio Armani, Versace, Fiat, Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Baci Perugina, Lavazza Coffee, Barella Pasta, Giovani Rana,majestic palaces etc. Yes, we are talking about of none other than Italy.

The Eurovision bandwagon will be heading back to Italy after 31 years, as the last time when the country hosted the competition was back in 1991 when Rome welcomed the international music festival at Cinecitta’s Studio 15.

2022 will be bringing about many pleasant surprises and innovations with itself. You can check out our provisional timeline of the upcoming events leading up to the Grand Finale of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2022 Eurovision season has already kicked off. Hence we already know the representatives of the following countries: Belgium, Georgia, Albania, Greece, Netherlands, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic .

National finals for the 2022 Eurovision season kicked off in 2022 and more national finals and special presentation shows are scheduled to be held all over Europe in January, February and March.

A total of 41 countries will partake in our beloved contest this year. Monaco, Luxembourg, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Slovakia, Hungary and Turkey will not to return to the contest in 2022.

The entire ESCToday.com team would like to take the opportunity to wish each and everyone of you an amazing New Year and a wonderful 2022 Eurovision Season! Ci vediamo a Torino nel 2022!

