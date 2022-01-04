Montenegro: Vladana Vučinić will fly to Turin!

The cat is out of the bag!! Vladana Vučinić will have the grand honour of representing Montenegro at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Montenegro will be back in the competition after a 2 year hiatus. The Montenegrin natioanal broadcaster has opted to select its Eurovision 2022 act and entry via an internal selection. A total of 30 entries were submitted to RTCG for Eurovision 2022.

RTCG has unveiled that Vladana Vučinić will defend the Montenegrin colours at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. Her Eurovision entry will be premiered in due time.

Montenegro in Eurovision

Montenegro debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 with Stefan Faddy and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2015 with Knez‘s Balkan ballad Adio.

The former Yugoslav republic has only made it to the Eurovision Grand Final on two occasions, namely in 2014 and 2015. The Balkan country has competed in Europe’s favourite television show 11 times.

In 2019 Montenegro selected its Eurovision hopeful and entry for Tel Aviv via its traditional national final Montevizija. D Mol were crowned the winners of Montevizija 2019 and were awarded the golden ticket to Israel with their entry Heaven. Despite a great performance the Montenegro failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the fourth consecutive year.

Source: RTCG/ EBU

Photo credit: Jovana Jovic/ eurovision.tv