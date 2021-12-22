The EBU and AMPTV (Armenian national broadcaster) have confirmed that Armenia will host the 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest next year after Malena’s epic victory in Paris last weekend.

Armenia will be hosting the 20th Junior Eurovision Song Contest next year, it will be the second time the country will play host to the competition. The EBU is yet to reveal the date and venue of the competition.

Martin Österdahl (Junior Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor) says:

Armenia’s cool, classy, contemporary winner set a new standard for the competition. Their enthusiasm for the event is unmatched and we are excited that AMPTV want to host the 20th edition of the JESC next year. We look forward to working with them on planning a very special anniversary edition of the show.

Noel Curran ( EBU Director General) says:

We were thrilled to see Armenia win their 2nd Junior Eurovision in Paris this weekend and congratulate Maléna and AMPTV’s hard working delegation on their stunning victory. We welcome the enthusiasm from our Armenian member for hosting the 20th Junior Eurovision Song Contest and are anticipating a great collaboration between the EBU and AMPTV over the coming months.

Hovhannes Movsisyan (AMPTV CEO) says:

From the very first day we released Qami Qami we believed in Malena’s victory and were looking forward to hosting this major event. Armenians are very excited about our comeback into the Eurovision family, and even more thrilled to host this spectacular event next year. Welcome to Armenia!

Malena was crowned the winner of the 19th Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Paris last weekend with her entry ‘Qami Qami’.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU/ Andres Putting