Spain: RTVE releases the fourteen Benidorm Fest 2022 songs

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has released the fourteen entries that will compete at the forthcoming Spanish national selection- Benidorm Fest 2022.

Spain is working round the clock in order to showcase an entertaining and dazzling show next month, when the country is set to select its Eurovision entry and act for Eurovision 2022.

RTVE has published all the Benidorm Fest 2022 entries on its official website today. You can listen to them here.

The Spanish broadcaster will be holding a press conference on Thursday 23 December to officially present the fourteen competing acts to the Spanish media.

The candidates

Azúcar Moreno- Postureo



Blanca Paloma- Secreto de agua



Chanel- SloMo

Gonzalo Hermida- Quien lo diria

Javiera Mena – Culpa



Luna ki- Voy a morir



Marta sango- Sigues en mi mente



Rayden- Calle de la lloreria



Rigoberta Bandini- Ay Mama



Sara Deop- Make You Say



Tanxugueiras- Terra



Unique- Mejores

Varry Brava- Raffaella



Xeinn- Eco



Azucar Moreno will be vying to represent Spain for the second time, having represented the country back in 1990 with their entry ‘Bandido‘ achieving a 5th place in Zagreb.

A total of 14 acts will compete at the 2022 Spanish national selection next January. Seven acts will compete in each of the 2 semi-finals whilst 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Turin in the Grand Final.

Benidorm Fest 2022 will consist of 3 live televised shows which will be held in Benidorm at the end of January.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice (1968, 1969). Spain In 2021 Blas Canto represented Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘Voy a Quedarme‘.

Source: RTVE/ESCToday