Spain: RTVE reveals Benidorm Fest hosts, dates and logo

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has unveiled the Benidorm 2022 hosts, dates and official logo today during a special press conference where it officially presented the 14 competing acts to the assembled press.

RTVE held a special press conference in Madrid today in order to officially present the 14 Benidorm acts to the Spanish media and unveiled many details regarding the forthcoming Spanish national selection.

Eva Mora, the Spanish Head of Delegation and Maria Eizaguirre presided the special press conference. The 2022 Benidorm Fest will be held on 26, 27 and 29 January and will be hosted by Alaska, Ines Hernand and Maxim Huerta.

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via a mixed jury (60% Spanish jury/ 40 % international jury) and public voting ( 50% televoting/ 50% demoscopic audience voting) deliberation

Benidorm Fest 2022 Dateline

26/01/2022- Semi-final #1

27/01/2022- Semi-final #2

29/01/2022- Grand Final

The Logo

The 2022 Benidorm logo has been designed by Iñaki San Juan under the supervision of RTVE’s Visual Dept and features four stars, a wave and the Benidorm Fest acronym showcasing Benidorm’s multicultural, musical, colour and festive vibe.

The candidates

Azúcar Moreno- Postureo



Blanca Paloma- Secreto de agua



Chanel- SloMo

Gonzalo Hermida- Quien lo diria

Javiera Mena – Culpa



Luna ki- Voy a morir



Marta sango- Sigues en mi mente



Rayden- Calle de la lloreria



Rigoberta Bandini- Ay Mama



Sara Deop- Make You Say



Tanxugueiras- Terra



Unique- Mejores

Varry Brava- Raffaella



Xeinn- Eco



Azucar Moreno will be vying to represent Spain for the second time, having represented the country back in 1990 with their entry ‘Bandido‘ achieving a 5th place in Zagreb. They will be competing with ‘Postureo’.

A total of 14 acts will compete at the 2022 Spanish national selection next January. Seven acts will compete in each of the 2 semi-finals whilst 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Turin in the Grand Final.

Benidorm Fest 2022 will consist of 3 live televised shows which will be held in Benidorm.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice (1968, 1969). Spain In 2021 Blas Canto represented Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘Voy a Quedarme‘.

Source: RTVE/ESCToday

Photo credit: RTVE