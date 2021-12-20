TRM, the Moldovan national broadcaster, has opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2022 and kicked off preparations for its forthcoming national selection.

TRM has kicked off its search for the 2022 Moldovan Eurovision entry and act. The Moldovan broadcaster has opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2022 as of today with the deadline set on 24 January 2022.

TRM has published rules and regulations of the competition. Interested acts must send their entries and applications to TRM via either of the following methods:

Snail mail to TRM’s Headquaters in Chisinau (Centrul de Colectare Eurovision 2022-mun- Chişinău, şoseaua Hânceşti, 64, TV Moldova 1, anticamera TV)



(Centrul de Colectare Eurovision 2022-mun- Chişinău, şoseaua Hânceşti, 64, TV Moldova 1, anticamera TV) Online subsmission via trm.md (www.eurovision.md)



The 2022 Moldovan national selection will consist of 2 stages:

Stage 1-examination and evaluation of the submitted entries

Stage 2- live audition of the competing entries.

Herefater the broadcaster reservcs the right to organize a national final in March in accordance to the rules and regulations of the competition.

20/12/2021- Song Submission window opens

24/01/2022- Song Submission window closes

25/01/2022- Submitted songs to be evaluated

26/01/2022-Submitted songs to be evaluated

27/01/2022-Submitted songs to be evaluated

28/01/2022-Submitted songs to be evaluated

29/01/2022- Live Auditions to kick off

05/03/2022- National Final

Moldova in Eurovision

Moldova debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 with Zdob si Zdub and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result in the competition in 2017 when Sunstroke Project placed 3rd in the Grand Final in Kyiv with their entry Hey Mamma!

Moldova has been competing in religiously every year in Europe’s favourite television show since their debut in 2005, namely the country has partaken in the contest 16 times.

In 2022 Natalia Gordienko represented Moldova at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Sugar‘.