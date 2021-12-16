Montenegro: RTCG receives 30 entries for Eurovision 2022

RTCG, the Montenegrin national broadcaster, has announced that it has received 30 entries for Eurovision 2022.

Montenegro will back in the game in 2022 after a 2 year absence from the competition. The national broadcaster has received a total of 30 songs for Eurovision 2022, including submissions from foreign composers and producers.

Now a special 10 member committee will evaluate all the submitted songs and will select the 2022 Montenegrin Eurovision entry and act by the end of the year. Montenegro has opted for an internal selection for Eurovision 2022.

The song submission window for Eurovision 2022 set by RTCG closed last week, namely on the 10th of December.

Montenegro in Eurovision

Montenegro debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 with Stefan Faddy and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2015 with Knez‘s Balkan ballad Adio.

The former Yugoslav republic has only made it to the Eurovision Grand Final on two occasions, namely in 2014 and 2015. The Balkan country has competed in Europe’s favourite television show 11 times.

In 2019 Montenegro selected its Eurovision hopeful and entry for Tel Aviv via its traditional national final Montevizija. D Mol were crowned the winners of Montevizija 2019 and were awarded the golden ticket to Israel with their entry Heaven. Despite a great performance the Montenegro failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the fourth consecutive year.

Source: RTCG.