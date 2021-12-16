Norway: NRK opts for no audience at MGP 2022

NRK, the Norwegian national broadcaster, has decided to scrap the audience from the forthcoming edition of Melodi Grand Prix 2022 due to the surge of the new Omicron variant in Europe and the latest restrictions and measures implemented in Norway.

MGP 2022 will consist of 6 live televised shows, initally the first five shows will be held without an audience, it is yet unclear if the Grand Final will be held with or without a live audience. NRK will wait until the new year in order to make its final decision about the Grand Final depending on the Norwegian government’s measures and forecast regarding the COVID 19 pandemic.

Tickets for the first five shows will be refunded to the buyers in the coming weeks.

Stig Karlsen (MGP Producer and Norwegian Head of Delegation) says:

Unfortunately, we are in a far more demanding situation than last time, and are now taking a number of measures to limit the risk of infection and quarantine. We therefore have to run MGP completely without the audience during the semi- finals and the last chance show.



Karlsen adds:

MGP is Norway’s largest music show, and a very important event for the Norwegian people during January and February. We must as far as possible minimize the risk associated with the implementation of the TV show. We will wait for a decision on the audience during the final until we receive updated forecasts from the government.

Karlsen goes on to say:

Even if we do not have the audience physically present in the arena, we will take the viewers and all the commitment out there into the broadcast in different ways. We look forward to making a party for everyone at a time when we really need.

We have a powerhouse of songs and artists, and are planning for a memorable MGP that will include everything you expect from Norway’s biggest music show, and a little more.

Melodi Grand Prix 2022 will consist of six televised shows ( 5 semifinals and 1 Grand Final) and will kick off on Saturday 15 January. The Norwegian national final has been set to take place on Saturday 19 February.

MGP 2022 Calendar

15/01/2022- Semifinal #1

22/01/2022- Semifinal #2

29/01/2022- Semifinal #3

05/02/2022- Semifinal #4

12/02/2022- Semifinal #5

19/ 02/2022- Grand Final

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 59 times.

In 2021 TIX represented Norway with his entry ‘Fallen Angel‘.

Source: NRK