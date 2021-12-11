Tonight: Eesti Laul 2022 continues with its fourth quarter-final

Tere Eesti! The 2022 Estonian national selection continues tonight with Eesti Laul’s fourth quarter final with a total of 10 acts battling to proceed to one of the two semi-finals.

How to watch?

You can watch the fourth quarter-final of Eesti Laul 2022 at 20:35 CET via the following channels:

ETV

ETV+

ETV official website

About tonight’s show

The fourth quarterfinal will be hosted by Getter Jaani (Estonia 2011) and Jüri Pootsmann (Estonia 2016). A total of 10 acts will partake in tonight’s show:

Eleryn Tiit- Tunnete Keel

Tunnete Keel Púr Múdd & Shira –Golden Shores

–Golden Shores Elysa –Fire

–Fire Dramanda – Tule minu sisse

– Tule minu sisse Emily J –Quicksilver

–Quicksilver Ott Lepland – Aovalguses

– Aovalguses Jessica –My Mom

–My Mom Minimal Wind ft elisabeth tiffany –What To Make Of This

–What To Make Of This Ariadne –Shouldn’t Be Friends

–Shouldn’t Be Friends Black Velvet –Sandra

Ott Lepland is vying to return to the Eurovision Song Contest next year, he represented Estonia at the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest, achieving an honourable 6th placing in the Grand Final in Baku.

Only five of the competing acts will proceed to the semi-finals and join the qualifiers from the first, second and third quarter-finals.

About Eesti Laul 2022

Eesti Laul 2022 will consist of a total of 7 shows ( 4 quarter finals, 2 semifinals and 1 Grand Final). The Estonian broadcaster has also confirmed the dates of the 2022 Estonian national selection. A total of 40 songs will partake in the competition.

The 2022 Estonian Eurovision entry and act will be determined on 12 February 2022 during the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2022. The Quarterfinals will be held from 20 November 2021- 11 December 2021 whilst the semi-finals have been set for 3rd and 5th February 2022.

The competition will consist of four different stages:

Pre-audition

Four Quarter Finals

Two Semi Finals

Grand Final

Eesti Laul 2022 Calendar

20/11/2021 – Quarterfinal #1

27/11/2021- Quarterfinal #2

04/12/2021 – Quarterfinal #3

11/12/2021- Quarterfinal #4

03/02/2022- Semifinal #1

05/02/2022- Semifinal #2

12/02/2022- Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

In 2021 Uku Suviste represented Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘The Lucky One‘.

Cover Photo credit: ERR/