SBS, the Australian national broadcaster, has unveiled three more national final acts. The Aussies are working round the clock for their forthcoming national final- Eurovision Australia Decides 2022.

The following three acts will be competing at the forthcoming edition of Eurovision: Australia Decides:

Sheldon Riley

Andrew Lambrou

G-Nat!on

These three acts will be joining Isaiah Firebrace, PAULINI and Jaguar Jonze in the national final.

Sheldon Riley says:

It has always been the highlight, waking up at 5am every year to watch from Australia. Growing up on the Gold Coast, watching Conchita for the first time was proof to me that the world will choose different if given the chance to see it. I am different but I have found my place on mainstream television where I never fit the mould, on radio that has never played music like mine, festivals you’d never think I’d fit the bill for because I always dare to dream… in my fashion and my music always bringing that little bit of Eurovision magic with me every time. I’m so proud of the artist I am today, wearing my crystal mask in so many parts of the world. It would be an honour to represent Australia and bring my sparkle to Europe! After all these years of dreaming and creating the artist I am today. It’s all coming to life in epic fashion, LIVE on stage!

Ema from G.Nat!ion says:

We are beyond honoured to be the first ever girl-group to perform at Eurovision – Australia Decides! It is so exciting to be a part of the creativity, inspiration, and diversity that Eurovision brings every year, and we cannot wait to bring our song to life on the national stage. Full of strong harmonies and edgy choreography, our song is a dance-pop explosion set to provide the ultimate live show experience. We hope our performance inspires other young people to be strong, powerful, and confident in themselves – see you on the Gold Coast!

Andrew Lambrou says:

I’m so thrilled to be a part of Eurovision – Australia Decides 2022! I’ve grown up watching Eurovision with my family, admiring all that goes into it and seeing artists show their craft to the world, and to be a part of this show is like a dream come true. I’m so excited to show Australia my artistry, and to potentially represent my country in this amazing song contest is the most encouraging thought for me.

Paul Clarke ( Eurovision Australia Decides Creative Director) says:

We are delighted to announce this next group of artists – who are all taking their Eurovision dreams in very different musical directions. This is a cracker of a year for songs, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear the music they will be creating on the Gold Coast February 25-26 next year.

Emily Griggs (SBS Head of Entertaiment) says:

Please welcome Sheldon Riley, G-Nat!on and Andrew Lambrou! Each one ready to bring their own edge and individuality to the stage. These impressive young artists all embrace and harness the power of storytelling and performance. Eurovision – Australia Decides 2022 is going to be a show to remember – you’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll dance!

About the 2022 Australian national final

SBS has received more than 700 songs for Eurovision: Australia Decides 2022. The Australian broadcaster has shortlisted the submitted entries and is now working on matching the selected songs with the potential competing acts.

The 2022 Australian national final aka Australia Decides is scheduled to take place at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on the Gold Coast on Saturday 26 February. The show will be hosted by Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst and will be broadcast on SBS.

The 2022 Australian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury and public televoting deliberation.

Australia in Eurovision

Australia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015 and is yet to win the event. The country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 2016 when Dami Im placed 2nd in Stockholm.

In 2021 Montaigne represented Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Technicolour’.

Source: SBS

Photo credit: SBS Eurovision