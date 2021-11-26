Romania: Selectia Nationala 2022 on 5 March: submission window opens

TVR, the Romanian national broadcaster, has opted to select its Eurovision act and entry via its traditional national selection Selectia Nationala. The Romanian national selection is back after a 2 year hiatus.

TVR will be selecting its Eurovision hopeful and song for Eurovision 2022 via its traditional national selection and has published the rules and regulations of the competition. The Romanian national broadcaster has opened the song submission window for artists and composers wishing to represent Romania at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Turin to submit their entries. The song submission period is open as of today and will conclude on 19 December.

Artists wishing to compete in the Romanian national selection can send in their entries online via the following email: [email protected]

Herafter a special TVR Committee will evaluate the submitted entries on 21-22 December and shortlist them to 45. The 45 shorlisted entries and acts will be revealed on 23 December.

Hereafter the semi-.finals will consist of 2 stages:

Stage 1- From 5-10 the jury and public will vote for their favourite songs. The professional jury will select 15 entries whilst the public will select 5 entries.

From 5-10 the jury and public will vote for their favourite songs. The professional jury will select 15 entries whilst the public will select 5 entries. Stage 2- A televised semi.-final will take place with the 20 songs. The professional jury will deliberate the 10 finalists for the national final.

Hence a total of 10 acts will battle for the right to represent Romania at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin during the Grand Final of Selectia Nationala 2022.

The 2022 Romanian national final has been set to take place on 5 March. The 2022 Romanian Eurovision entry will be determined via mixed jury/public deliberation.

Source: TVR

Photo Credit: EBU