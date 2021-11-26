Sweden: SVT reveals the first fourteen Melodifestivalen 2022 acts

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has revealed the names of the first fourteen Melodifestivalen 2022 competing acts.

Sweden is in full swing preparing for its forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen 2022! The Swedish broadcaster has unveiled the first fourteen candidates vying to represent Sweden at the upcoming Eurovision edition in Turin:

Anders Bagge – «Bigger Than The Universe»

– «Bigger Than The Universe» Laimoo – «Bluffin»

– «Bluffin» Faith Kakembo – «Freedom»

– «Freedom» Linda Bengtzing – «Fyrfaldigt hurra!»

– «Fyrfaldigt hurra!» Danne Stråhed – «Hallabaloo»

– «Hallabaloo» Cornelia Jakobs – «Hold Me Closer»

– «Hold Me Closer» Cazzi Opeia – «I can’t get enough»

– «I can’t get enough» Samira Manners – «I want to be loved»

– «I want to be loved» Omar Rudberg – «Moving like that»

– «Moving like that» Klara Hammarström – «Run to the hills»

– «Run to the hills» Tribe Friday – «Shut me up»

– «Shut me up» Theoz – «Som du vill»

– «Som du vill» Niello & Lisa Ajax – «Tror du att jag bryr mig»

– «Tror du att jag bryr mig» John Lundvik – «Änglavakt»

A total of 28 entries will compete in the Melodifestivalen 2022. The selection jury selected 14 songs from the submitted entries, whilst the other 14 entries were selected by SVT via a direct invitation.

Melodifestivalen 2022 will be hosted by Oscar Zia and will kick off in February and conclude in March.

Melodifestivalen 2022 Agenda

05/02/2022 – Semifinal #1 (Malmo/Malmo Arena)

12/02/2022- Semifinal #2 (Gothenburg/ Scandinavium)

19/02/2022- Semifinal #3 (Linköping / Saab Arena)

26/02/2022- Semifinal #4 (Lidköping / Sparbanken Arena)

05/03/2022- Andra Chansen ( Örnsköldsvik – Hägglunds Arena)

12/03/2022- Grand Final ( Stockholm/ Friends Arena)

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 8 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 10 years including 2 victories.

In 2021 Tusse won the Swedish national final and flew to Rotterdam with his entry ‘Voices‘.