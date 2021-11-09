Albania: RTSH unveils the Fest 60 candidates

RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the FEST 60 participating acts. A total of 20 acts will battle in the forthcoming edition of Festivali i Kenges.
Festivali i Kenges 2022 will consist of three live televised shows scheuduled to be held in Tirana on 27, 28 and 29 December 2021. The three shows will be broadcast on RTSH 1.
A special RTSH committee consisting of the following members were responsible to select the 20 lucky hopefuls:
- Ardit Gjebrea
- Elton Deda
- Marjan Deda
- Klodian Qafoku
- Zefina Hasani
- Arta Marku
- Redi Treni
Fest 60 candidates
- Alban Ramosaj
- Denis Skura
- Evi Reçi
- Gjergj Kaçinari
- Janex (Xhejn Kumrija)
- Kastro Zizo
- Kelly
- Mirud
- Rezarta Smaja
- Ronela Hajati
- Saimir Çili
- Stefi dhe Endri Prifti
- Shega
- Urban Band
- Eldis Arrnejti
- Ester Zahiri
- Kejsi Rrustja
- Olimpia Smajlaj
- Viola Xhemali
- Xhuljana Pjetra
Albania in Eurovision
Albania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 with Anjeza Shahini and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the event in 2012 with Rona Nishliu when she placed 5th in the Grand Final with her entry ‘Suus‘.
In 2021 Anxhela Peristeri defended the Albanian colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Karma‘.