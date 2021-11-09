Italy: Måneskin rock the house at the Ellen Show in USA

Måneskin, the 2021 Italian Eurovision champs, are continuing to slay the house in the United States of America. They opened the Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas recently and graced the Ellen Show on prime time American tv.

Måneskin are rocking the world these days, the rockers met up with Mick Jagger in Las Vegas where they opened the Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas.

Yesterday saw their debut on American morning tv when the graced the iconic Ellen Show and met up with Ellen DeGeneres and performed their smash hit ‘Beggin‘ on American tv channel NBC.

Maneskin have also been nominated for not one but three MTV EMA 2021 Awards: Best Italian Act, Best Rock and Best Group. The MTV EMA 2021 are scheduled to be held in Budapest, Hungary on November 14th.

Maneskin won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Ziti i Buoni’ last May and have gone places since their epic victory, gaining much fame, name and recogntion throughout the globe.

Source: NBC

Cover Photo Credit: NBC/The Ellen Show