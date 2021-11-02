Italy: Marco Mengoni drops new single ‘Cambia Un Uomo’

The 2013 Italian Eurovision representative, Marco Mengoni, has dropped a brand new single titled ‘Cambia Un Uomo’.

Marco Mengoni is one of the most sought after singers in Italy today, he has gone places since his Sanremo victory and Eurovision participation in 2013.

Marco has co written his new single with Daniele Magro .’Cambia Un Uomo‘ has been produced by Mace and Venerus.

Marco Mengoni represented Italy at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with his entry ‘L’Essenziale’ and placed 7th in the Grand Final.

Source: Zon. it