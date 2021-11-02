Spain: RTVE to hold a special Eurovision conference on 5 November

RTVE is all set to bring the Eurovision Song Contest back on home soil after circa 50 years. The Spanish national broadcaster is working from strength to strength in order to showcase an exctiting and entertaining national selection for Eurovision 2022. In order to showcase its keen interest in the competition, RTVE has organized a special Eurovsion conference in Madrid this week.



RTVE has invited the media and press to attend a special Eurovision conference where a great line up of Spanish and international Eurovision professionals are set to partake:

Ana Maria Bordas (former Spanish HoD/ EBU TV Committee vice president/ Head of Entertaiment RTVE)

(former Spanish HoD/ EBU TV Committee vice president/ Head of Entertaiment RTVE) Eva Mora ( Spanish HoD/RTVE)

( Spanish HoD/RTVE) Maria Ezaguirre ( Head of Communication and Participation Dept RTVE)

( Head of Communication and Participation Dept RTVE) Tony Aguilar (Spanish Eurovision Commentator/music expert)

(Spanish Eurovision Commentator/music expert) Fernando Macias ( RTVE Digital and Social Media – Eurovision coordinator)

( RTVE Digital and Social Media – Eurovision coordinator) Carla Bugalho (Portuguese HoD/RTP)

(Portuguese HoD/RTP) Nicola Cagliore ( Former Italian HoD/RAI)

( Former Italian HoD/RAI) Dave Goodman ( Eurovision Song Contest Head of Communications/EBU):

The special Eurovision conference ‘Eurovision- el festival que quieres‘ aka ‘Eurovision the contest you want’ is scheduled to be held at the RTVE Institute in Madrid on Friday 5 November at 11:00 AM CET.

Several key topics will be discussed during the special conference:

The origin and values of the Eurovision Song Contest

The key elements surrounding a participation and candicacy

The strategy for a Eurovision entry’s international success, the staging and international promotion

What does it mean for a country to win Eurovision and eventually host the event

The future of Eurovision and its expansion to other continents.

The conference will be streamed live on RTVE Play and via the following Youtube channel:

ESCToday would like to thank RTVE for the invitation to attend the event.

