Spain: Manel Navarro and Danny Romero release new single ‘Pierda’

Spain

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani November 2, 2021 12:30 pm 13 views

The 2017 Spanish Eurovision representative, Manel Navarro, has released a new single with Danny Romero titled ‘Pierda’.

Manel Navarro has come a long way since his Eurovision debut back in 2017. Manel has joined forces with Danny Romero with whom he has released a new single  ‘Pierda’ along with its official music video.

Manel Navarro represented Spain at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv with his entry ‘Do it for your lover’.

Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani

Head of International Relations & Communications

Sanjay (Sergio) joined esctoday.com in December 2006 as an editor. He was appointed as the Head of Press of ESCToday.com in 2011. Hereafter in 2016 he was promoted as the Head of International Relations & Communications at ESCToday. Sergio has covered the Eurovision Song Contest live 19 times since 2000, having worked for several international magazines and media outlets.

