Spain: Manel Navarro and Danny Romero release new single ‘Pierda’

The 2017 Spanish Eurovision representative, Manel Navarro, has released a new single with Danny Romero titled ‘Pierda’.
Manel Navarro has come a long way since his Eurovision debut back in 2017. Manel has joined forces with Danny Romero with whom he has released a new single ‘Pierda’ along with its official music video.
Manel Navarro represented Spain at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv with his entry ‘Do it for your lover’.
