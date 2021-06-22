Eurovision 2022: Reference Group sets the first stone for Italy 2022!

The Reference has set the first stone for the upcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy during their post Rotterdam meeting in Geneva. Preparations for Eurovision 2022 have well and truly kicked off! The countdown to Italy 2022 has begun!!

Today the Reference Group was revamped and the first stone was set for ESC 2022. Simona Martorelli, the Italian Head of Delegation is honoured to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon to Italy come 2022.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest host city will be determined in the course of the summer and one thing is for sure is that not all roads lead to Rome! A bevy of potential host cities have shown their interest in hosting the event nex year in Italy.

Ms.Simona Martorelli (Head of Delegation Italy/RAI) says:

There is a lot of enthusiasm around the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy. This victory is combined with a sentiment of rebirth that Italy really needs. We’re looking forward to working with the Reference Group on producing an incredible ESC in Italy in 2022. In the story of Eurovision, my favourite song is ABBA’s Waterloo and my favourite Italian entry is, of course, Maneskin’s Zitti E Buoni. Our first task is of course to find a great Host City over the summer for next year’s show.

Mr. Martin Ostendahl (Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor/EBU) says:

It’s great to finally be able to welcome the Reference Group to Geneva and meet in person for the first time in over 18 months. The handover between the previous and next year’s Host Broadcaster is always a special moment and even more so this year. We’ve reflected on three spectacular shows in Rotterdam and are excited to welcome the team from RAI onboard and already looking forward to what they will bring us in 2022.

Source: EBU